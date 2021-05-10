Zimbabwe: Zim Man Caged 15 Years in SA for Smuggling Explosives

10 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Zimbabwean man has been jailed for an effective 15 years by a Musina Magistrates Court under Limpopo province for smuggling contraband of explosives worth R95 000 into South Africa.

Brighton Chuma (27) was jailed last Friday.

Recently, Chuma was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on December 17 last year at Beitbridge Border Post while driving a Toyota Hilux.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said the explosives were found hidden in the truck and packed in bags.

"The man was traveling from Zimbabwe to South Africa in a Toyota Hilux double cab when he was stopped and searched at Beitbridge port of entry by the police.

"Upon searching the vehicle, 32 blasting cartridges of explosives to the value of R 95 000-00 were found hidden in the loading portion covered with packed bags and the accused was subsequently arrested," said Capt Maluleke.

He said the case was referred to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team which successfully opposed Brighton's bail bid during his trial until his fate was sealed recently.

"The court has effectively condemned him to an effective 15 years' direct imprisonment with no option of a fine," said the official.

