Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Welcomes Defectors

Over 100 people drawn from MDC-Alliance and Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) including a former legislator, on Saturday defected to Zanu PF in Hwange district saying they wanted to work with a party that is pro-people and development.

The ruling party's Hwange District Coordinating Committee (DCC) held a meeting at Chinotimba Hall on Saturday where the defectors were welcomed by scores of Zanu PF supporters.

One of the defectors, who is one of the MDC-T founding members and former MP for Hwange West Mr Peter Nyoni, said he lost faith in the party following the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, and had been contemplating joining Zanu PF since then.

DCC chairman Cde Mathew Muleya invited the new members to rise and be introduced to the party, prompting the supporters to erupt in song and dance.

In his address, Cde Muleya called for unity of purpose especially in local authorities saying people want service delivery that can improve their livelihoods.

"We represent people and we will do what people want. When we talk about development as Zanu PF, people should see it on the ground. I feel proud when people join Zanu PF like this.

"It's now up to us to work hard especially the local authorities to make sure people are happy so that many more join us," he said.

Mr Nyoni said they were six when they formed MDC but some people "killed the party".

"I divorced with MDC when Morgan Tsvangirai passed on. There is no use in opposing a party that has direction like Zanu PF. Now is the time to move Zimbabwe to the next level and let's unite to achieve this. I have been following developments and asked myself what it is that we are opposing," said Mr Noni.

He said he made the decision to join Zanu PF and work towards building the country, and "I am not regretting it".

"I am very proud to be with you today because I have support from my family. My wife couldn't make it but I brought my daughter here, hence I encourage everyone to do the same," Mr Nyoni who was accompanied by his daughter Jacqueline (19).