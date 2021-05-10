Namibia: South Africa Wrap Up Hockey Series

South Africa wrapped up their men's hockey series against Namibia after winning the fifth and final test 5-0 in Johannesburg on Friday.

Two goals by Brandon Panther and one each by Keenan Horne, Matthew de Sousa and Nqobile Ntuli gave them a comfortable win to clinch the series 5-0.

Namibia, however, gave a good account of themselves, holding SA at bay until the third quarter, before their defence finally cracked.

Namibian captain and keeper DJ Strauss brought off some fine saves early on, while Nico Neethling created an early chance for Namibia, but Fagan Hansen lobbed the ball wide.

SA upped the tempo in the second corner, winning a short corner, but Strauss pulled off a fine save from Daniel Bell and from a Ntuli back-stick shot just before half time.

South Africa finally opened their account early in the third quarter when a diving Keenan Horne tapped in a cross by Tyson Dlungwana, while Panther made it 2-0 when he smashed the ball high into the net after a quick deflect from Ntuli.

Brynn Cleak created some chances for Namibia with his strong surges through the midfield, while they won two short corners at the end of the third quarter, but SA keeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu saved well from Ernest Jacobs.

Matthew de Sousa put SA 3-0 ahead midway through the final quarter, but Namibia still managed to create some chances, with Dylan Finch having a shot saved, while Damien Schütz shot wide from close range.

In the final stages, Panther scored his second goal, while a diving shot by Nqobile made the final score 5-0 to South Africa.

With that SA wrapped the series up 5-0, after winning the first four tests, 7-0, 2-1, 3-0 and 6-0.

The young Namibian side, though, gained invaluable experience, and will draw hope from their second test performance when they nearly grabbed a draw against the African champions.