Namibia: Kruger, Van Zyl Win Junior Titles

Connor Kruger and Leigh van Zyl of South Africa won the boys and girls u18 titles at the International Tennis Federation's J4 junior tournament in Windhoek on Saturday.

In the boys final, Kruger beat Namibia's Connor van Schalkwyk 7-6, 6-2, to win his second title in two weeks after also having won the ITF J5 tournament last week.

Van Schalkwyk seemed to be heading for an easy win when he raced into a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Kruger made a great comeback as unforced errors started creeping into Van Schalkwyk's game.

Kruger broke his serve twice to draw level at 5-all, and after both held their serve, the first set went into a tiebreaker.

With fortunes swaying to and fro, Kruger took a 5-2 lead in the tiebreaker, but Van Schalkwyk drew level at 5-all after some big serves and delicate volleys. Kruger, however, held his nerve to win the tiebreaker 8-6 to take the first set 7-6.

In the second set, Kruger broke Van Schalkwyk's serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up and after some great rallies went on to win the set 6-4, to take the title.

In the semifinals, Kruger beat the seventh seed James Edley of South Africa 6-2, 6-1, while Van Schalkwyk beat the third seed Anro Nel from SA, 6-3, 6-4.

Van Schalkwyk did win one title - in the boys doubles, where he teamed up with Nel to beat Eldin Nokic and Alfons Ridstrom of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

In the girls singles final the top-seeded Leigh van Zyl won the title after her opponent, Sara Pantelic of Belgium had to withdraw due to injury.

Van Zyl immediately broke Pantelic's serve in the first game and never looked back.

With her strong groundstrokes she pulled further ahead to win the first set 6-2.

In the second set Van Zyl once again broke Pantelic's serve to go 2-0 up, but Pantelic then retired due to an injured groin, to hand Van Zyl the title.

In the semifinals, Van Zyl beat the fourth-seeded Layla Shoukry of Egypt 6-3, 6-3, while Pantelic beat the third-seeded Suzanie Pretorius from SA, 6-4, 7-6.

The unseeded Pantelic had earlier beaten the second-seeded Kelly Arends 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.