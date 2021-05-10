Malawi: Botomani's Late Goal Earns Manoma a Vital Point Against Red Lions

"We lost a lot of opportunities. May be it wasn't just our day."

Substitute, Misheck Botomani scores a late goal for Mighty Wanderers to secure a vital point against Red Lions in a game which was dictated by lots of drama on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The two teams were equal in measure and strength as there were no goals in the first-half and both sides missed scoring opportunities with Wanderers being the main culprit when Isaac Kaliati missed a sitter with a beckoning yawning goal in front of him.

Kaliati managed to beat the Red Lions keeper, only to shoot over the crossbar to the disbelief of the spectators who kept on discussing his miss for the entire game.

Red Lions created a few chances, as Wanderers were solid in defence where Yunusu Sheriff partnered Bongani Kaipa for the first time since he joined the Nomads from Silver Strikers.

The Lali Lubani boys have themselves to blame in the first-half because they were awarded a penalty following a Chikoti Chirwa's handball inside the box.

Babatunde Adepoju missed the penalty and Red Lions breathed some fire as they quickly responded with some neat passes but lacked the killer punch upfront.

On recess time it was deadlocked at 0-0.

In the second half, Red Lions looked more dangerous in the first 15 minutes, but their frontline was blunt and wasteful.

The Zomba-based soldiers missed the services of their top scorer, Innocent Bokosi who was serving a ban from Sulom for unsporting behaviour during their game against Silver Strikers some weeks ago.

However, the soldiers scored in this half courtesy of Mathew's Simbeye who put home a beauty through a header from a corner spot.

Sensing danger, the Nomads made several changes, bringing in the likes of Botomani, Wadabwa, Kaziputa for Nyanguru, Zulu and Kaliati.

Towards the end of the game, Red Lions handled the ball inside the box again to gift the Nomads another penalty which was missed by Peter Wadabwa.

Two minutes after missing this penalty, the Nomads responded through Bottomani who scored a scintillating equalizer to level the scores.

The Nomads remains on position 9 after Saturday's game with 19 points, while Red Lions are on position 8 with 20 points.

The Nomads popularly known as Manama next fixture on the menu is next Saturday against Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium in the capital.

Andrew Mkolimbo, a resident of Bangwe and an ardent Wanderes supporter said: "We lost a lot of opportunities in this game. We could have easily won the match. May be it wasn't just our day.

"We will take this game as a learning curve. We will be back to our winning ways in the next game against Civo."