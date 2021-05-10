Malawi: NBS Bank Partners With It Centre On Smart Finance

10 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Vuna Mkandawire

NBS Bank plc has partnered with IT Centre Limited, a leading ICT products and solutions company in the country, in a bid to help customers purchase various electronic equipment for their homes or businesses with the introduction of Smart Finance facility.

Through this facility, loans will be granted to individuals and corporate customers for the purpose of buying electronics from IT Centre Ltd.

Making the announcement in Blantyre, NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Longwe said: "The Bank thought of introducing Smart Finance with IT Centre Ltd in order to help customers bridge the gap and meet their personal needs. With Smart Finance, a customer has access to a wide range of electronics being offered by IT Centre Ltd at a very affordable price, as they can pay monthly instalments to the Bank for a maximum period of 24 months."

"This eases the burden on our customers who do not have to pay the full amount of cash to make their purchase. The Bank will instead make the payment on their behalf and the customer can collect their items from any Smart Zone shop, which is part of the IT Centre group. We are happy to help our customers attain their dreams and improve their day to day lives. With this facility, our customers can enjoy the best of both worlds".

The products on offer range from TVs, Fridges, Cookers, Mobile Phones, Air conditioners, Washing Machines and other electronics found in the Smart Zone shops.

"For individual customers, this facility does not require any collateral. Customers need to provide a letter of undertaking from their employer and the quotation from IT Centre to any of our service centres for processing. All credit requirements and lending policies will apply; and SME and Corporate organisations are also eligible to access this facility," added Longwe.

iT Centre's Business Manager Ismail Milazi hailed NBS Bank for the partnership saying it will benefit customers to buy their dream electronic gadgets without worrying of paying a lump sum for them.

"We are grateful for this partnership with NBS Bank. As you are aware the disposable income for most people has been disturbed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this partnership will offer customers to buy their dream gadgets and electronic appliances by paying for them in instalments," said Ismail Milazi.

To know more, customers are encouraged to call the NBS Bank Customer Call Centre on 322 or visit any Smart Zone shop in Lilongwe and Mzuzu, as well as iT Centre in Blantyre.

iT Centre provides a broad portfolio of hardware, software solutions, consulting services, pre-sales and post-sales customer and technical support services to clients drawn from all sectors across Malawi and the surrounding region.

NBS Bank plc is a fully fledged commercial bank providing a wide range of financial services to individuals, small and medium businesses, large corporations and public institutions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.