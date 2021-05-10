Cameroon: Glomby - Woman, Here Comes Your Chance!

The budding singer is working hard to release her first album, barely a year after going professional.

She is about to release her pioneer album. Yet, is already dreaming big! "I have an album in the making, with 9 songs, which will soon be out," says Glory Mbibu Njeba, 41. Also known as Glomby - an abbreviation of her names - the budding singer explains: "The album has songs like "Best Charm Na Love," "Nostalgia," "Kongossa," "Folklore," "Give The Woman A Chance!" "So I'm," "Yelani meh" ... "

"The album will blow minds out! I'm still working on the songs," promises the elementary school teacher who was born in Wowo village, Ndu Subdivision, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region. "I plan to do other songs in the near future with big names," says Glomby who started singing as a chorister at the age of 7.

Hailing from a family of singing parents and close relations, her talent was noticed in 2013 by Lemmy Moïse. Who himself came to limelight through the famous NOTA Stars album of 2000. "Lemmy has impacted my music career right from the beginning. He listened to me sing once and immediately concluded that I could do better. ... All the tracks in my album were composed and arranged by him. Infact, everything I know about music today is thanks to him," Glomby acknowledges.

"I met Lemmy Moïse in 2010 while still in school, but he began mentoring me in 2013 and I went professional in 2020. I have featured Lemmy in the song, "Give The Woman A Chance!" says Glomby. Entitled "Best Charm Na Love," Glomby's pioneer album is a potpourri. "I do all genres of music. In the forthcoming album, you find Makossa, Bitkutsi, Zulu music, Slow, Reggae, Njang... . It is a very rich album," the Yaounde-based singer promises.