Nigeria: Truck Loaded With Ammunition Discovered in Anambra

10 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Cartons of live ammunition were discovered on Sunday at Awka Road, Onitsha, in Anambra, after a truck conveying them fell into drainage and spilled its content.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident sent jitters into residents of the area, who later drew the attention of the Police.

An eyewitness told NAN on Monday that police personnel were immediately deployed to the area and the driver of the truck, who sustained injury, was arrested.

"The driver and his assistant, who also was injured, tried to gather and conceal the content of the truck but could not do much due to the arrival of the police operatives," the source added.

The source said the assistant driver fled the scene on sighting the police, leaving behind the driver.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police had recovered the vehicle and its contents.

Ikenga said: "At about 4:00 p.m. on May 9, 2021, there was an accident involving a truck along Awka expressway, Onitsha, and on receipt of this information, Police operatives, military, and other security agencies rushed to the scene and quickly cordoned off the area and recovered the truck with its contents.

"Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to state criminal investigation department for further investigations," Ikenga said.

