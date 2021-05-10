Nigeria: Delta Embarks On Talent Hunts, to Reward Winners With Over N5 Million Contract

Asaba — As part of its effort to meaningfully engage youths of the State, the Delta State Government has unveiled 'Made In Delta Talents Search' as it embarks on youths talent hunts to discover, develop, promote and showcase such talents to the world.

The Senior Special Assistance to the State Governor on Talent Development, Mr Akpobome Ogude popularly known as "Ogusbaba", who spoke during the unveiling ceremony in Asaba, said lots of raw talents who were on the streets wasting would become a new generation of stars soon.

Disclosing that he was a product of street discovery, Ogude said their talents in music, comedy, film acting and others would be assessed at the Senatorial Districts level by renowned talent Assessors/Judges.

Saying the winners would be rewarded with packages worth N5 million contract, wardrobe allowances, platform and others in Asaba during the grand finale, he said; "we don't want to give them cars and at the end, they can't feel it. We have a lot of talents on the streets, you can't take comedy, music and film making away from Delta State.

Also read: Why mentoring is essential for building women's capacity -- Atunrase, Radisson Blu PM

"Lot of Comedians, Singers and Actors/Actresses today were products of street discoveries. I am a product of street discovery also. That is why we decided to go to the streets, discover these talents, develop and promote them.

"Talent haunt is very important because one-day oil may dry up but talent would remain and become economically dependable to the state and the entire country. The Film Village in Asaba and the Leisure Park being built by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are part of the efforts to keep our talented people here.

"At the end of the first edition, we are expected to pick the best 10, nurture them and unveil them to the world. We have a lot of packages for them".

On the criteria, he said it would not be an all-comers affair, adding that "the genuine ones, no age limit, open to all Nigerians who would be able to convert their talents to income and be useful not only to themselves but the nation at large".

Vanguard News Nigeria