South Africa: Eliminating Ace From the NEC Table Could Kick-Start a New Era for the ANC

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The end of the dispute between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule could be the first significant step towards strengthening the ANC into a coherent political movement able to enforce its will.

The decision by the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) to remove suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule from its meeting over the weekend suggests that his time as a political player on the ANC's national stage may be over, at least for a while. The decision to also remove the former Cabinet minister Bongani Bongo reinforces consistency, that this is not about one person, but a principle.

At the same time the implementation of the decision that those criminally charged must step aside, could have important implications for virtually all the ANC's provincial organisations, ushering in a new period of fighting for the overall balance of power. Political peace and harmony still appear a long way away.

Reports over the weekend that Magashule attempted to join the ANC's NEC meeting suggest that after a discussion, the NEC decided he must be removed from the meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom.

It's understood that it was ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe who first said Magashule should...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

