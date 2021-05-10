South Africa: Ramaphosa Needs to Move From Tinkering to Reforming

opinion

Cyril Ramaphosa's move against corruption is a small step in a bigger project to clean up the country after the Zuma years. His challenge now is to reform and to get the state to exit from the things it is demonstrably unable to run.

Greg Mills is the director of The Brenthurst Foundation and Ray Hartley is its research director.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally walking the talk when it comes to fighting corruption. Since his ascent to power in 2018, he has appointed new leadership for the prosecution service and talked big about the need to combat the "nine wasted years" under President Jacob Zuma.

But, as the mountain of evidence of theft, graft and patronage unearthed by the Zondo Commission appeared to grow a mile higher every day, the public has asked why no action appears to have been taken against the ANC bigwigs named and shamed in the evidence.

This has not been helped by the deference shown to former president Jacob Zuma who has openly defied a Constitutional Court order to testify at the commission. Instead of being condemned, he has been indulged by ritual visits by the leadership to his...