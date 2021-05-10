South Africa: Financial Metrics - Calculating the Return On Capital Employed for Bribery in South Africa

opinion

Just for a lark, what about applying financial metrics to bribery in South Africa? Would that tell you anything about bribery, politics and the nature of corruption in South Africa? Surprisingly, it does.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Applying financial metrics to bribery is usually impossible because one of the leading characteristics is, to put it mildly, a lack of transparency. Secrecy, for obvious reasons, is baked into the pie. But a recent news story allows a certain tongue-in-cheek financial analysis of bribery, and illustrates several things, including why bribery has taken off so powerfully in South Africa.

But first, a whole box full of caveats are in order. Most importantly, this is not a case of proven bribery. The story I refer to traces the history of donations by politically connected businessman Thulani Majola to political parties, both the ANC and the EFF, artfully playing both sides of the aisle. But the story itself does not claim to trace a direct relationship between the donations and the tenders his company LTE Consulting won. It's possible he was just lucky. The point is that no court has declared a link, and therefore Majola can rightfully claim...