South Africa's 1980s Debt Crisis and the Path to Democracy - Details of Secret Negotiations Revealed

An historic collection of documents housed at Stellenbosch University sheds light on details of negotiations between banks and political leaders, previously kept secret, that led to a resolution of the 1985/86 South African debt crisis and helped pave the way to democracy.

The South African Debt Crisis 1985/6 collection donated to Stellenbosch University's library, records how the crisis was averted and includes details on the country's transition to democracy, including that UK prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, gave former president PW Botha an ultimatum to stand down from his presidency.

The historical collection includes administrative correspondence between banks, detailed lists of banks contacted and debt amounts, press cuttings, as well as a letter by former president Nelson Mandela acknowledging the significance of the negotiations and parties involved.

Invaluable to the collection is the off-the-record remarks and reflections on the entire process of the crisis' resolution, providing a unique narrative, Ellen Tise, the senior director of Library and Information Services at the university, said at the opening of the collection on 7 May.

The collection is housed in Stellenbosch University library's Manuscripts Section, Special collections department.

