Nigeria: Air Transport - Bayelsa Govt Discusses Partnership With Ibom Air

The government's delegation held discussion with the management of Ibom Air over the weekend, an official says.

The Bayelsa State Government at the weekend opened partnership discussions with its Akwa Ibom counterpart on the use of Ibom Air to start commercial flight operations at the Bayelsa International Airport.

Ibom Air, a commercial airline, is owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Speaking as the leader of a delegation from Bayelsa at a meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the choice of Ibom Air was informed by proximity and the good bilateral relations between the two sister states.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by media aide, Doubara Atasi, on Sunday, explained that Akwa Ibom has proved itself as a dependable neighbour to Bayelsa in so many ways over the years, which must be reciprocated "in the spirit of give-and-take".

He expressed optimism that the partnership deal would soon be sealed for the airline to commence flights to and from Bayelsa, Lagos and Abuja, describing the two routes as the highest in traffic for the people of the state.

The deputy governor assured Bayelsa residents and the public of the administration's commitment to ensure smooth operations at the state airport.

According to him, the state government was applying the business principle of "starting small to grow big" by going for a 50-Seater aircraft in its present deal with Ibom Air to promote socio-economic activities in the state.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo, who likened efforts for acquiring the operational licence to Nelson Mandela's "Long walk to Freedom", however, added that the government has plans to do business with other airlines in the near future.

"Our intention is to do two flights for now, a trip to and from Abuja, as well as a trip to and from Lagos. These are the major cities that our people visit very often for now either for business or for other purposes," the deputy governor said.

Other members in the state delegation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, their transport counterpart, Grace Ekiotenne, and the Manager of the Bayelsa International Airport, Elizabeth Akpama.