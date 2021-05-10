Botswana: Good Governance in Sport Critical - Sitale

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) senior vice president, Tshepo Sitale says good governance in sport is critical in running effective National Sport Associations.

Speaking at the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) elective general assembly on Saturday, Sitale said governance was concerned with operating and managing an organisation in the right manner.

He said good governance was also about principles that guided the administrators to do the right thing in the right way while protecting sports organisations' reputation.

'As BONA leadership and clubs affiliated to BONA, you can choose to pause and make it right when it comes to excelling at governance."

The vice president reiterated that if a sports organisations were not strong on governance, it could be fatal for the reputation and management of the federation and clubs.

Furthermore, Sitale emphasised that it was important to be aware of their environment in the country, adding that some stakeholders believed sport was mismanaged.

Sitale said the outgoing BONA leadership managed to put basic governance in place at club level.

In other issues, Sitale said development was a critical component in growth of sport, adding that there was no development or growth without projects.

He said there was a need to capacitate coaches, administrators, umpires and management.

Netball as a commonwealth sport, he said should be optimising on Commonwealth Games Federation and the IOC resources through the Botswana National Olympic Committee.

"I implore you to take advantage of training programmes including ASMC and MEMOS, which some of you have done and can attest how beneficial there are.

I encourage that when the expression to enroll on these courses open soon at BNOC, do apply," he said.

Source : BOPA