Botswana: Good Governance in Sport Critical - Sitale

9 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) senior vice president, Tshepo Sitale says good governance in sport is critical in running effective National Sport Associations.

Speaking at the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) elective general assembly on Saturday, Sitale said governance was concerned with operating and managing an organisation in the right manner.

He said good governance was also about principles that guided the administrators to do the right thing in the right way while protecting sports organisations' reputation.

'As BONA leadership and clubs affiliated to BONA, you can choose to pause and make it right when it comes to excelling at governance."

The vice president reiterated that if a sports organisations were not strong on governance, it could be fatal for the reputation and management of the federation and clubs.

Furthermore, Sitale emphasised that it was important to be aware of their environment in the country, adding that some stakeholders believed sport was mismanaged.

Sitale said the outgoing BONA leadership managed to put basic governance in place at club level.

In other issues, Sitale said development was a critical component in growth of sport, adding that there was no development or growth without projects.

He said there was a need to capacitate coaches, administrators, umpires and management.

Netball as a commonwealth sport, he said should be optimising on Commonwealth Games Federation and the IOC resources through the Botswana National Olympic Committee.

"I implore you to take advantage of training programmes including ASMC and MEMOS, which some of you have done and can attest how beneficial there are.

I encourage that when the expression to enroll on these courses open soon at BNOC, do apply," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.