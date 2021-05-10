Zimbabwe: Perjury Trial for Ken Sharpe's Henchmen Resumes

9 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)

The trial of controversial businessman Ken Sharpe's henchmen Michael John Van Blerk and suspended Harare City Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango commences next week at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The two are facing perjury charges arising from a sworn affidavit before the High Court of Zimbabwe in October 2018.

Allegations are that on the 2nd of October 2018 at the High Court of Zimbabwe Civil Division, Harare, Van Blerk, in his own capacity and representing Pokugara Properties filed a falsely written statement in case HC 8943/18.

"In that on the 2nd of October 2018 and at High Court of Zimbabwe Civil Division, Harare, Michael John Van Blerk in his personal capacity and as well as the Managing Director representative of 2nd accused jointly filed a false written statement in case HC8943/18 knowingly or realizing that there was a real risk or possibility that the statement was false that is to say one or both of accused persons tendered an affidavit sworn to by 1st accused in case HC8943/18 and lied in that affidavit that the show house in question was built without approved building plan by City of Harare yet in actual fact the copy of the said plan shows that it was approved by City of Harare," reads part of the state papers.

Chisango is also accused of lying in an affidavit that there was no payment that was made to the 2nd accused person (Harare City Council) for approval of building plans which were attached to land developer George Katsimberis' founding affidavit when in fact a payment of US$3,707 had been processed.

"Hosiah Chisango in his personal capacity and as well as the Town Clerk representative of 2nd Accused jointly filed a false written statement in case HC 8943/18 knowingly or realizing that there was real risk or possibility that the statement was false.

"And lied in that affidavit that there was no payment that was made to the 2nd accused person for approval of building plans which were attached to the applicant's founding affidavit in case HC 8943/19 when in actual a payment of US$3,797, 00 was made to the 2nd Applicant for such approval," reads the case outline." reads the state outline.

Both are set to appear in Court on 11 and 12 May 2021 respectively.

