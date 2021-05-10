South Africa: Once Empowered, Always Empowered - Mining Charter Court Challenge in Limbo

analysis

'Once empowered, always empowered'? What if empowerment partners sell their shares? The Department of Minerals and Energy says these provisions in the Mining Charter are binding. Others say it looks like regulatory uncertainty, which is a disincentive to further investment.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

After four days of hearings this past week, judgment in the judicial review of the Mining Charter's third version was reserved. Mining companies and the government remain at loggerheads over the vexed issue of "Once empowered, always empowered" - an impasse that is seen as a key deterrent to investment. It remains unresolved for now.

The mining industry argues that once a company has met the threshold for black ownership of 26% as laid out in previous charters, or 30% for new mining right applications, that holds - even if the empowerment holders subsequently sell their stake. The government's view seems to be that such ownership targets remain in perpetuity.

There are several ways of looking at the issue. One is from the perspective of an empowerment partner, whether it is an individual or a community trust or some other entity. Some empowerment deals will lock such partners in for several...