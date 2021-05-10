Ghana: Tema Police Nab Armed Robber

A robber believed to be a member of a gang that allegedly specialised in breaking into financial institutions, warehouses and companies, Musah Adamu also known as Adams has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command.

Other members of his gang who are on the run are Ali aka Dangote, Nsiah aka Nab, Efo aka Senior Man, Solani, Quarshie, Santiago and Adamu a taxi driver.

He has since been put before the Tema Circuit Court and remanded in police custody to reappear on May 17.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu who briefed the media on Saturday, the 25 year old accused was a notorious robber who had been on the wanted list of the Police for some time.

She said Adamu with his accomplices on November 24 last year engaged in a suspected robbery activity at the Tema Industrial Area but fled upon Police response to a distress call leaving behind his unregistered motorcycle and mobile phone.

She said the suspect was arrested upon intelligence reports received by the Tema Regional Police Command on May 5, 2021, at his hideout in Tema.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu disclosed that some members of Adamu's gang were currently on trial at the Sunyani High Court after their arrest during a robbery activity.

She appealed to the general public to volunteer information that would assist the police to arrest and prosecute the suspects who are now on the run.