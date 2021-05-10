Ghana: Liberty Hold Medeama

Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC drew goalless in their week 23 Ghana Premier League game at Sogakope, yesterday.

It was an important point for a well-organised Liberty side who failed to succumb to the pressure from Medeama to share the spoils to stay above the relegation zone.

Medeama, however, were left disappointed as they went into the game with hopes of clinching all three points to move back to the top of the league table which is currently occupied by Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The away side had majority of the possession from the start of the game and created several chances but unable to find the back of Liberty's net.

The likes of Yaro Ibrahim and Eric Kwakwa had a field day as they run at the Liberty defence in an attempt to find space but were kept at bay in the final third with some resolute defending by Liberty.

Medeama came very close in the dying minutes of the second half with Rashid Nortey joining the attack in the 80th minute but only found the side of the net.

Liberty did not only defend well but relied on swift counter-attacks which nearly fetched them a goal in the process.

Abraham Wayo forced a brilliant save from Medeama goalie, Frank Boateng in the 88th minute to keep his side in the game.

Though Medeama was hoping for a win, it was a point both teams would cherish as it puts them in safe positions.

While Medeama are now second on the league table, Liberty stay at 15th and few of such performances could keep them in the league.