Ghana: Kotoko Silence Dreams FC

10 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko rallied from behind to beat Dreams FC 3-1 in their Ghana Premier League match day 23 encounter on Saturday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Having been dislodged from the second position by fellow title challengers Olympics, Kotoko needed the win very much in their bid to contest for the title.

They gave the game the best shot, fully aware of the danger Dreams wield, having beaten Hearts of Oak 2-0 the previous weekend.

Coach Mariano Barreto made only one change to the Kotoko squad that won 1-0 against Legon Cities FC last week and they responded appropriately.

With injuries to a few men upfront, Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais has his first start, operating in the role of Godfred Asamoah.

With the galaxy of stars available, Dreams enjoyed the greater part of possession, dictating the pace of the game with Kotoko very organized at the back to thwart their efforts.

Kotoko accepted the challenge and carried the game to the visitors but against the run of play, they conceded in the 38th minute through Agyenim Boateng Mensah who scored from the spot.

This came after Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama dos Santos handled the ball inside the goal area.

But the celebration was short-lived after just four minutes.

An attack from the home team found them in the area of Dreams FC with a decent cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi being powered home by Brazilian striker Vinícius to end the half on parity.

But Kotoko resumed the second half strongly and snatched the leader in the 57th minute; this time with central defender, Abdul Ganiu Ismail converting a penalty in the 57th minute as midfielder Mudasiru Salifu was brought down inside the box by the Dreams defenders leading to the penalty.

Substitute Francis Andy Kumi put the icing on the cake for the Reds as he beautifully connected a pass from Mudasiru Salifu following an excellent run 10 minutes from full-time.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.