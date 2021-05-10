Ghana: Belated Happy Mother"s Day!!

analysis

Yesterday, Mother's Day was celebrated across the world in more than 50 countries, including GhanaAustralia, Denmark, Finland, and Belgium.

Other countries, however, observe the day in different months and even on different days in the same month. For instance, whereas Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Burundi, Burkina Faso, and Russia celebrate it along with the International Women's Day on March 8, Arab nations mostly celebrate it on March 21. Even Argentina marks the day in October.

The second Sunday of May celebration is said to have originated from the US even though the celebration itself is traced to ancient Greece when their goddess Rhea was honoured on a particularly day.

The American incarnation of Mother's Day is said to have been created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914.

The Americans are so much particular about the day that even its spelling as 'Mother's Day' has been formalized and explained.

In 1912, Anna Jarvis trademarked the phrase "Second Sunday in May, Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis, Founder", noting that "Mother's" should "be a singular possessive, for each family to honour its own mother, not a plural possessive commemorating all mothers in the world."[

The Ghanaian Times hopes that henceforth any confusion over the actual spelling of 'Mother's Day' is resolved. This should prompt us, educated people, to note that though such mistakes are not fatal, they give us out as careless, lackadaisical and lazy people. Therefore, it is always best to ascertain the accuracy of what we bring into the public domain, not only correct spelling, but even the veracity of a whole piece of information.

Mother's Day traditionally involves presenting moms with flowers, cards and other gifts in metropolitan countries.It is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

While we think of how to make mothers happy on the day, we should note that influence of mothers begins from conception because the womb was the first environment of every living soul. How well the woman keeps herself before and during conception has affected the destinies of some people.

Some people contracted diseases from the womb and have been disabled as a result.

You may have grown and think you like one thing or another according to your own sense of choice. Find out! Your tastes have been influenced by your mother through her care.

Your language and behavioural development is influenced by your mother more than father. The list is endless.

If mothers really influence society that much, what it means is that women should be well educated so that their influence on children could help these to-be adults to make better choices that in turn would influence society for the better.

We need mothers to teach children to love schooling, build the sense of dignity of work, appreciate making money as income from work or returns on investment, live in peace with self and with others, and acknowledge that there is competition out there and every growing child must prepare for it, They should also teach children that morality counts.

While we raise such issues, we wish to appeal to all members of the society, especially husbands and relations, to recognise the important roles of mothers in society and assist them to discharge them with honour..

The Ghanaian Times wishes mothers belated HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!