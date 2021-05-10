Ghana: Produce Stories That Project Econs Opportunity in UWR - Oppong Nkrumah

10 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has encouraged journalists in the Upper West Region to write positive stories about the area in order to attract investment opportunities for the region.

The Minister stated that producing stories that projected the economic opportunities and other endowments of the region would augment governments of efforts at wooing the needed investment for the region.

"We can obviously do this through the stories we tell by not limiting ourselves to gory and negative news only, but also focusing on other key areas that can project the region. People are interested in investing in well-endowed areas; not just resources but good prospects as well," he stated,

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said this when he met with some media practitioners at Wa over the weekend as part of a day's working visit to the region to interact with the practitioners on issues of national concern.

He defined balanced journalism as a practice that was geared towards promoting the good of an area by advancing its economic opportunities vis-à-vis reporting on usual occurrences and said both should be given equal attention in the media landscape as they both complimented government's efforts at developing the nation.

The Minister reiterated that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had devastating effect on the economy of the country as well as other global economies and was therefore incumbent on Ghanaians to collectively work with government to offset the adverse effect of the pandemic in Ghana.

"The pandemic is real and has caused a strain on the Ghanaian economy; although we admit that it will take a while to recover, government will still need the collaboration of the citizenry to restore the nation's fortunes and also deal with other things that bedevil us as a people," he expressed.

The reason for which government, he stated had had to introduce additional taxes to raise more revenue to help deal with the depressed economy and continue to fight the pandemic.

He was therefore of the view that the journalists would be of more help to the restoration agenda if they were able to educate the populace to understand the intricacies of the pandemic as well as the difficulties it had brought on the Ghanaian economy and further encourage them to collaborate with government to work at reviving the economy by contributing a little more revenue.

"The cost of vaccinations among other interventions for instance warrant additional cost financing and therefore necessitated the introduction of the COVID-19 levy to enable the citizens donate a little to support government to deal with the pandemi,c" he said.

Addressing concerns from some of the journalists about the state of affairs in the country, the Minister reiterated that government had not authored any 'culture of silence' as was been speculated amongst the populace.

He added that the state of the economy would not have significant toll on the performance of government as well as the development of other sectors of the country such as roads and industrialisation as government had a clear policy direction to sustain the economy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.