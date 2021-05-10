South Africa: Eskom Employee Placed On Suspension

Eskom has placed a senior coal procurement manager on suspension following evidence of corruption involving millions.

"Eskom can confirm it has placed a senior manager in its coal procurement division on preliminary suspension following evidence of corruption," said the power utility in a statement on Friday.

The official's suspension follows a whistle-blower tip-off to the power utility.

Following a preliminary investigation into the said employee, Eskom approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigations.

"The SIU investigation revealed the senior manager to be in control of a bank account with a balance close to R12 million. The funds have been deposited by some of Eskom's suppliers in the coal division. The bank account has been frozen pending a full investigation and criminal charges and prosecution," said the power utility.

The official was placed on preliminary suspension pending a disciplinary process.

"As Eskom has previously communicated, corruption and fraud have no place and will not be tolerated at Eskom. The utility will do everything it can to weed out corrupt elements from within its workforce and suppliers.

Furthermore, efforts to clean up the company's operations and suppliers are in full swing, with some investigations into cases that have been identified at an advanced stage," it said.