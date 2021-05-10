Mauritius: Covid-19 - Consignment of 38 400 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine Reaches Mauritius

press release

Mauritius has procured a total of 38 400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX Facility. The vaccines arrived yesterday on an Air Mauritius flight from Paris and will be used in the national vaccination campaign in the country's ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment was received at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional integration and International trade, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal.

The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Mr Keith Allan; the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, Mr. Vincent Degert; the UN Resident Coordinator, Mrs Christine Umutoni; the Chargée d'affaires a.i of the Embassy of the United States, Ms. Jude DeBaere; and the Country Representative of the World Health Organization, Dr. Laurent Musango, were also present at the airport.

In a statement Minister Ganoo highlighted that these doses will be used in the ongoing vaccination campaign and urged the population to strictly adhere to all sanitary measures so as to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

For his part, Dr Jagutpal seized this opportunity to thank the COVAX facility and underlined that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

COVAX, the overarching effort to accelerate development and access to COVID-19 vaccines, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, manufacturers and civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.