Egypt: Emigration Minister, CEHA Members Discuss Preparations for Month of Egyptian Civilization

10 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram held a virtual meeting via Zoom with members of the Canadian Egyptian Heritage Association (CEHA) Monday to discuss a ceremony, the third to mark a month of Egyptian civilization.

The ceremony will be organized by the CEHA in July under the auspices of Markam, a statement by the Emigration Ministry said.

The ceremony will include exclusive interviews with Egyptian celebrities in the fields of arts, literature and culture, the statement said.

The interviews will take place on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of July, it added.

During the meeting, Markam stressed that her Ministry is the first supporter of the Egyptian civilization month, which should help promote travel to Egypt.

Makram said she has coordinated action with the Tourism Ministry to organize virtual 3D shows about the different Egyptian museums during that month.

