Egyptian Journalists Syndicate Hails Struggle of Palestinians in Quds

10 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian journalists syndicate hailed the struggle of the Palestinians in the occupied holy city of Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque, condemning the Israeli plans to force the Palestinians out of their homes and change the demography of the city.

In a statement released on Monday, the syndicate termed this aggression as blatant violation of all the international legislation and international human laws.

The syndicate expressed its full support and voiced solidarity with the residents of Al Quds who are confronting the Israeli occupation army's violence and schemes to replace them with the Jewish settlers, added the statement.

The statement also expressed support for Palestinians' steadfastness in the West Bank cities and the Gaza Strip.

The syndicate urged the international community to urgently intervene to halt the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.

