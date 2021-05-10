Egypt: PM, U.S. Delegation Laud Strong Cooperation Between Cairo, Washington

10 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli had a meeting with a delegation from Bechtel Corporation, an American engineering, procurement, construction and project management company.

The Sunday meeting was attended by Housing Minister Asem El Gazzar, Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir and US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen, among others.

The premier said the government is keen to enhance cooperation with the US side in different domains, including the construction of the 6th line of metro and the management of new cities in Egypt.

Madbouli said the state aims to localize modern industries in Egypt, praising good ties between Egypt and the US, as evidenced by the visit of the US corporation.

Shaun Kenny, president of Bechtel's infrastructure global business unit, voiced strong desire to partake in major projects currently carried out in Egypt.

Kenny also lauded strong relations between Egypt and the US.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

