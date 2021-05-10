Egypt Reports 1,138 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Sunday that 1,138 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 237,410.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 59 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,904.

As many as 400 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 176,763 so far, the spokesman said.