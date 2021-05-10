Egypt, France Naval, Air Forces Carry Out Joint Drills

10 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian and French naval forces have carried out drills in the southern fleet region.

Dubbed "Ramses 2021," the air forces of both countries also made joint exercises in an Egyptian airbase as part of an Egyptian Armed Forces' plan for joint cooperation with friendly states to share training expertise.

The drills seek to hone the skills of commanders and officers, exchange relevant expertise, and speed up the implementation of planned missions.

The joint drills also aim to boost military cooperation between both countries and maintain maritime security and stability in the region.

The drills saw the participation of Egypt's frigate Sajm El Fateh and France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.