Egypt, France Naval, Air Forces Carry Out Joint Drills

The Egyptian and French naval forces have carried out drills in the southern fleet region.

Dubbed "Ramses 2021," the air forces of both countries also made joint exercises in an Egyptian airbase as part of an Egyptian Armed Forces' plan for joint cooperation with friendly states to share training expertise.

The drills seek to hone the skills of commanders and officers, exchange relevant expertise, and speed up the implementation of planned missions.

The joint drills also aim to boost military cooperation between both countries and maintain maritime security and stability in the region.

The drills saw the participation of Egypt's frigate Sajm El Fateh and France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.