Egypt: Health Min. - 2 Million Doses of China's Sinovac Vaccine to Be Produced By End of June

Health Minister Hala Zayed on Sunday said two million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will be produced by the end of June.

In a press conference, the minister said that the first batch of materials required to manufacture the vaccine will arrive on May 18.

She added that 40 million doses of the vaccine will be produced by the beginning of 2022.

She noted that the Egyptian Drug Authority‎ will assess the vaccine before being distributed.

The minister thanked the Chinese ambassador, government and leadership over their support to Egypt during the pandemic.

The minister, also, said that the ministry aims at cooperating with Russia to manufacture Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine.

Egypt will become a hub for producing COVID-19 vaccines to the African countries, the minister added.

She noted that the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the past three weeks due to the holy month Ramadan after a number of citizens stopped taking preemptive and protective measures.

The minister expected more cases in the upcoming period. She also thanked the medical teams over their great efforts to fight the pandemic.

The minister added that a lot of citizens and medical teams are keen on taking the vaccine.

She added that a new huge center was opened at Cairo Fair headquarters to receive 10,000-15,000 citizens per day.

More centers will be opened soon in the other governorates, the minister added.

She noted that a huge patch of vaccines will arrive on Monday.