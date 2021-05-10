Egypt: Assistant FM Reaffirms Egypt's Rejection of Israeli Storming of Aqsa Mosque

10 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant Foreign Minister Nazih El Naggari held a meeting with Israeli ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron, reaffirming Egypt's stance on rejecting the recent storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces.

The Foreign Minister said in a statement on Sunday that Egypt stressed the need to respect Islamic holy places and provide protection for Palestinian civilians to practice their religious rites.

The meeting also discussed all points stated in the ministry's statement on the recent worrying developments in East Jerusalem.

The ambassador was asked to convey a message to Israeli officials on the need to provide protection for Palestinian worshippers to pray freely and safely.

