South Africa: Covid-19 Has Nudged Youth Development Towards 4IR - but Big Gaps Remain, Data Access Among Them

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has spurred organisations working in youth development to find new ways to reach their young audiences through technology, but without the basics in place, many of these solutions are doomed to remain isolated examples of excellence. Chief among these basic obstacles is a lack of access to reliable and cheap data.

Luvuyo Maseko is the project lead for youth innovation at the Bertha Centre at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business; Jason Bygate is senior partner for innovation and technology at social enterprise Capacitate.

Well before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the hands of South African schools and universities to take their teaching and training online, some organisations had been dipping their toes in the digital waters.

For example, the Good Work Foundation, which refers to itself as the "creator of Africa's first digital learning campus model for rural communities" has, since 2012, delivered online training to about 8,000 school learners at its five centres in rural Mpumalanga, employing trained community members as facilitators.

In 2020, the foundation went one better. It quickly adopted a blended-learning model for its Bridging Academy to which 324 young adults had been enrolled in February 2020. In March 2021,...