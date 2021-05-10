South Africa: A Thought-Provoking, Bare-Knuckled Look At the Failures of South African Land Reform

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's efforts at land reform since 1994 have been shambolic and have largely failed. On these points, there is a general consensus. But untangling the mess is no easy task.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In Land Matters: South Africa's Failed Land Reforms and the Road Ahead, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has pulled many of the threads that have become entwined on this issue and woven them together in a narrative that is thought-provoking and, at times, bare-knuckled. Core to his overarching thesis is the failure of market-based approaches such as "willing seller, willing buyer". This will make it a discomfiting reading for some.

But Ngcukaitobi is not pushing some EFF or Zanu-PF kind of agenda. A highly respected advocate whose previous book The Land Is Ours offered a penetrating look at the evolution of constitutionalism through the lens of South Africa's pioneering black lawyers, he is welded to the concept of the rule of law.

But laws in his rendering must embed justice and correct the past while securing the future. One supposes few would argue with that take in the abstract. But on the issue of land reform, many would also remain on a path...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.