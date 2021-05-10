South Africa: A Thought-Provoking, Bare-Knuckled Look At the Failures of South African Land Reform

analysis

South Africa's efforts at land reform since 1994 have been shambolic and have largely failed. On these points, there is a general consensus. But untangling the mess is no easy task.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In Land Matters: South Africa's Failed Land Reforms and the Road Ahead, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has pulled many of the threads that have become entwined on this issue and woven them together in a narrative that is thought-provoking and, at times, bare-knuckled. Core to his overarching thesis is the failure of market-based approaches such as "willing seller, willing buyer". This will make it a discomfiting reading for some.

But Ngcukaitobi is not pushing some EFF or Zanu-PF kind of agenda. A highly respected advocate whose previous book The Land Is Ours offered a penetrating look at the evolution of constitutionalism through the lens of South Africa's pioneering black lawyers, he is welded to the concept of the rule of law.

But laws in his rendering must embed justice and correct the past while securing the future. One supposes few would argue with that take in the abstract. But on the issue of land reform, many would also remain on a path...