Africa: Faith and Football - the Yearly Conundrum for Muslim Players During Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan can be a challenging time for Muslim footballers and their clubs. How does one honour one's religion by fasting yet remain in top condition? By making some compromises, that's how.

When Senegalese striker Demba Ba got off to a slow start with Newcastle United after joining them in July 2011, his coach, Alan Pardew, blamed it on his decision to fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

"It's difficult for strikers. Fasting takes their sharpness away," Pardew said in a post-match interview.

A devout Muslim, Ba observes the annual custom of abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset throughout the ninth month in the Muslim calendar.

Fasting during Ramadan is obligatory for all able-bodied Muslims. Special exemptions are made for children, the elderly, those who are physically or mentally incapable of fasting, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and travellers.

For the majority of Muslim scholars, athletes do not automatically qualify for an exemption. "The ruling for a person to not fast is the same for footballers and non-footballers alike," says Abu Eesa Niamatullah, a Islamic jurisprudence scholar based in Manchester, UK.

