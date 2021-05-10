Uganda: Water Crisis Hits Tororo District

10 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Joseph Omollo

A severe water crisis has hit most parts of Tororo district that rely on National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) after its main transmission pipe was vandalized following a River Malaba banks burst.

The water crisis has currently forced residents to turn to boreholes and spring wells as alternative sources of water.

Amina Nakwasi who operates a restaurant in Tororo town says the water shortage has forced prices of water to increase from the Shs100 to currently Shs200 for each 20 liter jerican of water.

She wants NSWC to intervene because she is worried that the prices are likely to double if the situation persists.

"I operate a business of Shs300,000 but currently I use more than Shs15,000 on water per day which is more than the profit I am supposed to realize in a day. I'm seeing my self-abandoning my business if the problem persists," she said.

Ms Doreen Ikiyai, a house wife in Water village says water shortage has forced most of them to wake up their husbands to escort them to spring wells at wee hours to beat up queues.

"Because of limited water sources, people from various parts of the town all trek to these spring wells to fetch water and as a result queues are formed. To beat the long lines, you have to go early when most people are still sleep," Ms Ikiyai narrates.

However the NWSC manager, Mr Fredrick Businge- told this newspaper that the situation is being handled adding that their engineers are already deployed on ground.

He blamed the persistent vandalism of the transmission pipes by floods on massive human activities along the river banks that have resulted into destruction of vegetation that would control the speed of water.

"We are optimistic that we shall get back to normal supply as soon as possible," Mr Businge, adding that unexpected leakages in some pipes have delayed restoration of water flow.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.