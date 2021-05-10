Tanzania: Honour Loan Obligations, Contractors Urged

THE government has urged local contractors to pay back loans taken from Contractors Assistance Fund (CAF) to enable the scheme become more sustainable and benefits other inividuals.

The call was made over the weekend in Arusha by the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mwita Waitara, while closing a two-day Consultative Meeting between the Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and local contractors from the northern zone.

In the meeting it was learnt that CRB introduced the fund dubbed 'CAF scheme' to issue loans to local contractors of all classes of up to 100m/- to enable them realize their construction projects and payback.

On the breathe, the Deputy Minister commended CRB management for introducing the fund, which he said if contractors will utilize efficiently, it would be a major bridge to their success in their profession.

Waitara said it is unpleasant to witness some of the local contractors who benefited from the fund, refusing to pay back as required in the contract they signed, adding that it is something that might kill the fund and deny others the opportunity to access more loans.

"My dear colleague I must tell you the truth if you are trusted by people, try to be honest and honour the contract you signed when you were taking the loans. Frankly speaking, this trend will kill the fund within a very short time... you must change," pointed out Mr Waitara.

However, Mr Waitara commended CRB for arranging a regular consultative meeting with local contractors that would build their capacity to enable them execute the strategic projects in the future.

On his part, the CRB Registrar, engineer Rhoben Nkori told the deputy minister that they have arranged to visit different projects, which are implemented by local contractors awarded to them by the government as a move to build their capacity.

He added that CRB will address all challenges, which obstruct local contractors from implementing the projects so that government succeeds in its schemes.