Tanzania: Groom Future Responsible Children, Parents Tipped

DESPITE positive trends the country shows in protecting and educating children, Members of Parliament are urging the public to groom child in the right way as future investment and benefit to the State.

That was said by the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Social Services and Community Development Chairman, Stanslaus Nyongo during a workshop organized by Unicef on the situation of children and budget issues in the country.

Mr Nyongo further said it is time parent(s) fully concentrates on early child development as a future investment, especially by focusing on his/her nutrition intake to address stunting as well as education to solve gender issues.

During the two-day workshop that was attended by several legislators from the Budget Committee and HIV and AIDS team, he also pointed out that funds disbursed to the children's projects should not be delayed.

Presenting a paper on the debate, Unicef Communication Specialist, Usia Ledama said there is a triple dividend in investing in children, adding: "If we assist the current generation of children to live and realise their full potentials, we shall have them as productive citizen in adulthood... we should also ensure that we take care of their welfare."

Equally, she asked the legislators to use the National Assembly as a platform to discuss issues, which affect children as they grow into adults, saying: "It is time we see how best to engage in term of budget, policy and laws as we advocate for changes at different levels to ensure that the rights of every child are guaranteed."

Ms Ledama further called upon them to advocate for inclusive policies and programmes, which support and protect children from any form of harm, violence, abuse and exploitation.

"The country has recorded positive trends in reversing the under-five mortality rates and it has also decreased by 40 percent. On the other hand, enrolment in pre-primary has increased by 46 per cent," she pointed out.

However, statistics according to UNICEF levels and trends in child mortality report 2020-estimates of the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNICEF, WHO, World Bank, UN-DESA Population Division) most of the deaths are from preventable and treatable conditions.

Detailing, it clarifies that enrolment in the pre-primary education has seen a substantial increase from 33 per cent in 2015 to 46 per cent in 2016.

She said parliamentarians by engaging the councils and other relevant ministry to raise awareness on the need for pregnant mothers to attend clinics on time stand a better chance of helping in the reduction of the number of maternal deaths, which stand at 435 per 100,000 live births.