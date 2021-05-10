Tanzania: Osha Reaches Out Workers in Steel Industries

10 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

OCCUPATIONAL Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) has strengthened capacity building on safety to workers who are most at risk in the steel industries.

Authority's trainer Respicious Kundawa said that over the weekend that they reached out to workers of the industries, because the face various risks in the whole production chain.

"We have trained those involved in the whole chain from those receiving raw materials, smelting to people who load into trucks," Mr Kundawa noted in Dar es Salaam after trained workers of PNP Industries Ltd.

During the weekend, the OSHA equipped 90 workers of PNP Industries Limited based in Dar es Salaam, with skills to maintain safety at the factory and avoid risks.

The move was part of the authority's campaigns to bring the number of accidents and diseases at workplaces to zero, thus increasing productivity.

Mr Kundawa pointed out that the training was crucial to the factory's staff who were directly involved in the production chain in which they might get injured.

The management of the factory expressed satisfaction with the training offered by the authority, promising to put the knowledge into practice.

"We thank the authority for the training given to us which we believe would improve safety at our workplace," Mr Iddy Hamis, Human Resources Officer of the PNP Industries Limited said.

One of the participants of the training, Mr Juma Kajembena said the training would help him improve the way he has been working on safety issues at the workplace.

"I appreciate the training which would take us from one step to another as far as safety at the workplace is concerned," he said.

Meanwhile, the authority said it has completed training over safety at the workplace to oil and gas experts who would be in charge of health and safety matters at their workplaces

