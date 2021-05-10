Tanzania: Sbl Commissions 220m/ - Water Project in Serengeti

10 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SERENGETI Breweries Limited (SBL) has inaugurated a 220m/- water project at Machochwe village Serengeti District in Mara Region, in a bid to bring safe and clean water close to the area's residents.

With the capacity to serve 12,000 people, the project consists of a borehole and its systems, a solar water pump and a water tank that can produce 7,500 litres of water per hour.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, SBL Corporate Relations Director, John Wanyancha, said the project, dubbed 'Water of Life', is among similar initiatives that the brewer has undertaken in Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Dodoma regions, providing over one million beneficiaries with clean and safe water.

Wanyancha said that the Machochwe project will not only boost the residents' health, but will also increase economic productivity, "particularly for girls and women who will no longer need to spend long hours on finding clean water elsewhere.

"SBL has a policy commitment towards the wellbeing of our community with water for life being one of our four priority areas that our company has defined in its objective to provide social support to the community in which it serves", said Wanyancha describing other priority as, Provision of Skills for Life, Environmental Sustainability and Promotion of Responsible Drinking.

He further said that SBL has an agricultural programme which in the past three years has assisted over 400 farmers in the country by providing them with technical and financial assistance, helping them improve their lives and the lives of their communities.

As a result, he said, "SBL has gone from sourcing 0 to 17,000 tonnes of locallygrown raw materials from these farmers, which has contributed to the company's growth and boosted the farmers' income".

