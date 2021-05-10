Tanzania: Vodacom Launches E-Fahamu Website

VODACOM Tanzania has introduced an innovative product in the market after launching an E-Fahamu website that would assist teachers and students to get textbooks and supplementary books online for free.

In addition, Vodacom in partnership with the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), has installed textbooks and syllabus approved by TIE to the E-Fahamu website, where over 80 textbooks, 1,020 supplementary books and 18 cartoons have been so far being published.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Training Prof Joyce Ndalichako commended Vodacom Tanzania for launching an innovative website that will make students acquire reading materials for free something which will make them perform well in their studies.

'As we all aware that the youth nowadays have interested on internet, now instead of browsing stuff that doesn't suit them, Vodacom Tanzania has offered them an opportunity to acquire learning materials for free," she said in Dodoma over the weekend.

The Minister acknowledged the efforts being made to reach many students and especially those in rural areas, done by Vodacom Foundation in partnership with the Universal Communications Service Fund (UCSAF) in distributing computers and routers to secondary schools in the country.

"So far, a total of 48 computers, 24 routers and Sim cards have been distributed to 24 secondary schools in the country being the first phase while the second phase is preparing to distribute 556 computers, 83 printers and 151 routers to 163 secondary schools," she said while applauding Vodacom for the donation.

The Minister said that she was confident that through the E-Fahamu website, performance in schools will increase as now teachers and students will have a variety of reading materials of their choice.

Earlier, the Vodacom Foundation Rosalynn Mworia said that the E-Fahamu platform, which was previously named Instant Schools, has increased reading materials after partnering with the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) to get positive results for learners who are using English and Swahili languages.

'Through E-Fahamu platform, any person can search, download and get different learning materials including those for class learning and vocational training through Vodacom networking by visiting the below website.