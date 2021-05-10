Tanzania: Mwadui Diamond Mines to Resume Operations

10 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

WILLIAMSON Diamond Limited will restart production later thisyear at its Mwadui diamond mine in the northeast town of Shinyanga, which itsuspended in April last year owing to low prices of the diamond at the worldmarket.

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Prof Shukrani Manya told parliamentarians that Tanzania's only important diamond producer has securedapprovals for overdraft funds to resume production at full capacity.

"The local banks have agreed to finance the operations for threemonths, this could take the company into the next phase of diamond sales," hesaid.

The Deputy Minister was responding to a principal question from Kishapulawmaker, Nyangindu Butondo (CCM).

The legislator had demanded that theoperations at the Mwadui diamond mine have been suspended for too long and neededgovernment explanation as to when it will resume.

Prof Manya said, Mwadui mines also known as WilliamsonDiamond Mines reached its current decision after failing to meet operationcosts.

According to the Deputy Minister the fall of the diamond price at the worldmarket was augmented by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in thelate 2019.

Mwadui mine sold its diamond in March 2020 as low as 131.13US dollars per carat down from an average of 208.00 US dollars.

Observers saythe price of diamonds at the world markets is expected to increase steadily. ENDs/.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.