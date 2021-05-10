South Africa: Power, the Glue That Kept the ANC Together, Now Slipping Out of Ace Magashule's Grasp

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

As the governing party enters an uncertain period of many new crises, an assessment of suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's moves since becoming a national officeholder offers a fascinating opportunity to understand what his prospects are for the future.

This weekend brought a heretofore unthinkable moment, where the freshly suspended Secretary-General Ace Magahule was extinguished from the ANC National Executive Committee's (NEC's) Zoom screen with the flick of a button. While some at the meeting complained about this disinvitation, the overall feeling appears to have been... nothing much. What did Magashule do wrong in the build-up to this weekend and what is next for him?

But, before that, an assessment.

It is striking how much ridicule has been discharged into South Africa's cold autumn air since we heard about Magashule's suspension and his subsequent "countersuspension" of the ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa. The issue was not only the liberal display of ignorance and the flimsiness of Magashule's "legal" argument. It was more of a "He did WHAT?" moment, when even his previous track record of industrial-grade incompetence and serial lack of grasp could not prepare anyone for this facepalm point. For a moment the intra-ANC politics looked more like a badly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.