South Africa: Power, the Glue That Kept the ANC Together, Now Slipping Out of Ace Magashule's Grasp

As the governing party enters an uncertain period of many new crises, an assessment of suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's moves since becoming a national officeholder offers a fascinating opportunity to understand what his prospects are for the future.

This weekend brought a heretofore unthinkable moment, where the freshly suspended Secretary-General Ace Magahule was extinguished from the ANC National Executive Committee's (NEC's) Zoom screen with the flick of a button. While some at the meeting complained about this disinvitation, the overall feeling appears to have been... nothing much. What did Magashule do wrong in the build-up to this weekend and what is next for him?

But, before that, an assessment.

It is striking how much ridicule has been discharged into South Africa's cold autumn air since we heard about Magashule's suspension and his subsequent "countersuspension" of the ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa. The issue was not only the liberal display of ignorance and the flimsiness of Magashule's "legal" argument. It was more of a "He did WHAT?" moment, when even his previous track record of industrial-grade incompetence and serial lack of grasp could not prepare anyone for this facepalm point. For a moment the intra-ANC politics looked more like a badly...