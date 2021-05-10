South Africa: Growth Coalitions That Work? We Need to Talk About Citrus

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shingie Chisoro-Dube and Simon Roberts

The stand-out performance of the citrus industry in SA is an export-led success story, which has generated hundreds of thousands of jobs along the value chain. Less well appreciated is the collaborative work that has made this success happen.

Shingie Chisoro-Dube is a researcher at the Centre for Competition Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED), University of Johannesburg. Simon Roberts is professor at CCRED, University of Johannesburg, and visiting professor at the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London.

Citrus exports overtook wine as South Africa's largest agricultural export in 2010 and grew to 2½ times the value of wine exports by 2020 (see graph). The growth in export earnings over the past decade has been driven by higher value "soft citrus" varieties along with lemons and limes, while the growth in the export of oranges was more important in earlier years. South Africa is genuinely a world leader, with improved home-grown varieties and smart agriculture techniques being applied in upgrading production.

The output growth and upgrading reflect two critical developments. First, there has been increased planting of varieties responding to changing global demand patterns. Second, more sophisticated capabilities have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

