Kenya: Heavy Traffic, Floods As All Night Rain Pounds Nairobi

10 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi residents Monday morning woke up to traffic snarls ups and flooded roads as rains pounded the capital city.

The rains that fell overnight left flood-prone areas submerged, with emergency services concerned over the fate of people living near river banks and on riparian areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) had over the weekend warned of heavy downpour in the city that will continue throughout the week.

A forecast of the rainfall situation by the weatherman indicated that there would be heavy rainfall in the Nairobi region, central Kenya and parts of the eastern region from Saturday.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected over most places on Saturday night, while rains are expected during the week followed by a thunderstorm," KMD said.

Warning

Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura, in the statement, called for measures to be put in place to avoid loss of life and property during the rains.

Ms Aura has warned Kenyans, including motorists and pedestrians, to be on the lookout and be cautious while passing through moving water.

"It's going to rain heavy tonight. Everyone using the roads either as a driver or pedestrian is advised to observe extra caution. Avoid passing through moving waters. Keep safe."

On Monday morning, along Mombasa Road, near Imara Daima estate, motorists were forced to use only one lane with access to several offices completely cut-off by the raging water.

Imara Daima Mombasa Rd. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/NfirVu2Xtx

- OnyangoKodero (@Onyango_Kodero) May 10, 2021

Some blamed the situation on the ongoing construction of the Nairobi expressway, saying contractors are spilling rainwater from their site onto the road.

Others blamed the perennial flooding challenge on poor drainage in the area.

Mark Lukale said that the road from Garden estate to Windsor "is now a big river. From Ruaka to Ndenderu is a nightmare. These roads need a 4x4. Balaa tupu na hii mvua."

@ntsa_kenya @KURAroads why should this happen?🗑🤦🏾‍♀️ Unnecessary traffic on Mombasa Road at Imara Daima to town. @Ma3Route Complete flooding giving pedestrians absolutely nowhere to pass!! Shame on you for this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/tvsdAJUhzk

- Kulanini by Aura 🇰🇪 (@kulanini_) May 10, 2021

The weatherman only replied by telling him that more rain is coming.

Following the night rains, most roads in Nairobi were flooded but the most affected areas were Wetlands, South C, Thika Road, Parklands and Kilimani.

On Thika Road, there was heavy traffic starting from Roysambu all the way to the city's central business district.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.