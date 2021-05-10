South Africa: Eskort Advert - Making Adoptees the Butt of a Tone-Deaf 'Satirical' Ad Leaves a Bad Taste

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dee Blackie

How did Eskort, a major household brand, priding itself on its positioning as a wholesome, family-oriented company, react when accused of 'othering' adopted children? Instead of withdrawing its advert, and apologising publicly to the adoption community, it trivialised their concerns. This in a country where adoption is under threat and the lack of acceptance of adoptees an ongoing source of pain.

Like many people in South Africa, I grew up eating Eskort bacon, polony and Vienna sausages. As a homegrown brand that has been around for more than 100 years, it has become a household name that can rightly claim to be one of SA's favourites. And, until recently, I would have agreed. This changed, however, when I received a rather disturbing message from a member of the adoption community who shared one of Eskort's recent television adverts, developed by their new agency, Metropolitan Republic.

In the ad, twin boys are giving their brother a hard time, telling him, "Mom and Dad didn't want you to know, but that's the story of how you got adopted." They go on to ridicule him for not looking like them because he's "adopted"! The young boy, who is the butt of this abuse,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.