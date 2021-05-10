South Africa: The Road to the Top End of Professional Sport Is Littered With Broken Dreams

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Ray

Professional sport is a giant pyramid and what we generally see is its tip. We don't see the mother working three jobs to feed her child's sporting dream, or the coach who takes a talented player under his wing.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I've played in a few golf pro-ams over the years and, barring one occasion when I played with a seven-time European Tour winner, they have all been with what you would term "journeymen professionals".

What has always struck me is how good these guys are. One of the players, a young South African who was trying to make it in the US and was grinding on the secondary tour, had arrived that morning to play The Links at Fancourt Estate in George.

It's a brutal course at the best of times where an over-par score in a regular professional tournament can sometimes be considered a good day. On this occasion, the weather was fine and the strapping young South African lad shot a five-under 68 (par was 73). He had never seen the course before.

If the caddie told him to hit the ball with a draw around a dogleg, he did...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.