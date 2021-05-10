South Africa: New Coach Hugo Broos Is On a Mission to End the Bafana Bafana Blues

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

After weeks of speculation and postponements, Bafana Bafana finally have a new coach - Hugo Broos. Who is he and what will he be able to bring to South African football?

In his first interaction with South Africa's public, new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, a former Belgium defender, identified South Africa's leaky defence as one of the first things to work on when he lands in the country later this month.

The former Cameroon coach's appointment was unveiled, midweek, by the South African football Association (Safa). He replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was fired in March after Bafana's failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

"There were some things that for me were a bit surprising. For example, in the games for Afcon I saw that it was very difficult for the team not to concede a goal. In every game, except against Sao Tome' they always conceded. In other games they conceded a goal in the beginning of the game," said Broos, speaking during the virtual announcement.

"This is something we have to work on. But there are many...

