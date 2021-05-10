South Africa: Proteas' Bold Bavuma Will Channel Spirit of Lara, Kolisi in Defining New Chapter

'Sport can unite people like nothing can,' says Temba Bavuma, the first black African to lead the Proteas' limited-overs teams. But, he tells Jon Cardinelli, winning is the only way the Proteas are going to effect significant change

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Off the field, Temba Bavuma has worked tirelessly to establish a foundation bearing his name, which aims to break the cycle of poverty and to challenge the widely held perception that cricket is a white man's game. Bavuma, after all, is proof that a black batsman can rise from humble circumstances to the pinnacle of the sport.

It's not hard to understand why an ambitious organisation such as RocNation - which recently added Bavuma to their stable of high-profile South African athletes - is drawing parallels between Bavuma and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. The latter made history in 2018 when he became the first black African to lead the Springboks. With the help of a diverse team, Kolisi went on to lift the 2019 World Cup.

And yet, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to bet on the Proteas - currently ranked fifth in one-day international (ODI) cricket and sixth in T20Is...