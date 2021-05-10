South Africa: Big Brother South Africa Will Not Only Be Watching You, He'll Also Share Your Biometric Data With the Cops

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Melissa Cawthra

The Department of Home Affairs' draft identity management policy proposes that biometric information captured by surveillance cameras -- equipped with facial recognition software -- be linked to the population register and shared with police. It calls for warrant-free searches of suspects and for all personal information -- including biometrics -- to be available to the police without a court order.

Melissa Cawthra is a programme and research officer at the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF).

In the information age, data is valuable currency and South African public officials are sitting on a gold mine.

Most of us are familiar with the Sassa/CPS scandal by now: corruption, fraud and mismanagement within the government's social security agency leading to the leaking of the personal information of 17 million grant beneficiaries by the company it contracted to make the payments; in turn leading to unlawful and unauthorised deductions from the bank accounts of Sassa grantees by unscrupulous third parties preying on the most vulnerable members of society through airtime, funeral policies and loan schemes.

It's a cautionary tale about the potential excesses of state power, the extent to which individuals' right to privacy can be violated when these powers go largely unscrutinised,...

