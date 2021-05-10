South Africa: 'Green Exemption Fixer' Hantie Plomp Faces Misconduct Complaint Over Turkish Powerships' Covid-19 Lifesaving Claims

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

A complaint has been lodged against an environmental consultant who played a leading role in facilitating a successful emergency exemption permit for a Turkish powership plan that was subsequently revoked.

Hantie Plomp, the South African environmental consultant who helped Turkish company Karpowership procure a "Covid-19 exemption" permit for its controversial gas powerships plan, is facing disciplinary charges for alleged professional misconduct.

Before establishing her environmental consultancy business, Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions, Hantie Plomp worked as an environmental manager for AngloGold Ashanti. She studied analytical chemistry at Pretoria Technikon and later graduated with a Masters degree (Cum Laude) in Environmental Management from the University of the Free State. (Photo: riverhorsevalley.co.za)

The exemption permit would have allowed the company to bypass a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public participation process, based on the claim that gas-burning Turkish powerships would somehow help to save lives at the height of the Covid pandemic and electricity crisis.

But this was revoked by Environment Minister Barbara Creecy on 25 August after the plan was exposed by Daily Maverick.

At the time, Creecy's department acknowledged that there was "in fact no emergency situation" to justify an EIA exemption for the 20-year long, multibillion Turkish gas-to-electricity plan.

